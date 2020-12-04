We're not saying 'break the law or abandon your beliefs', SAHRC tells homophobic wedding venue owners

The owners of a wedding venue who refuse to host same-sex couples has accused the South African Human Rights Commission of “thought-policing” them and asking them to “turn [their] backs on [their] Lord” and to “give up [their] discipleship of Jesus”.

But the SAHRC is having none of it, and has filed its own affidavit with the Equality Court again, saying that the response was wholly “inadequate”.

Coia and Andries de Villiers, who own Beloftebos wedding venue in Stanford in the Western Cape, conceded that they had discriminated on the grounds of sexual orientation against the couple, Alex Lu and Alexandra Thorne, who wanted to have their wedding there, but that their discrimination was “fair”.

The De Villiers' had filed their opposing papers with the Equality Court, and had also launched their own case against the SAHRC in the Equality Court, saying that the commission had discriminated against them because of their religious beliefs.

They said they believed only in heterosexual homogeneous marriage, that this informed everything they did, including the running of their business, and that only this type of marriage was what could save the world from social ills such as violence.

They also accused the SAHRC of “behaving exactly opposite to how Jesus behaved”.

Andre Gaum, a deponent to the SAHRC, wrote in the latest affidavit that the Beloftebos owners had “impaired the dignity of same-sex couples seeking access to their venue and facilities”.