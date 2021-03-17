‘Tsunami of distress’: Covid-19 comes in wave upon wave for health workers

While they have been commended for their resilience, burnout and depression could erode their work standards

Healthcare workers are facing a “tsunami” of distress and anxiety after a year of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.



While most frontline workers are trained in mental health, experts say this training is largely biomedical. As a result, many of them are no better than the rest of the population at recognising and managing difficult situations...