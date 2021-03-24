News

Recycling hero Nkosi turns his PET project into a thriving business

Waste collector Mandlenkosi Nkosi started off with a trolley, then a bakkie, and now employs 20 people

Paul Ash Senior reporter
24 March 2021 - 20:02

All Mandlenkosi Nkosi wanted to do was provide for his family. 

Now he is doing so much more, even providing jobs for others as his recycling efforts pay off...

