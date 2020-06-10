How much daily exercise does your kid need to stay healthy during lockdown?

Life under lockdown hasn’t been very conducive to following a healthy, active lifestyle. While children are starting to go back to school, it might be some time before they are able to participate in their favourite team sports again.

That's why Anca Wessels, a Momentum Multiply expert in biokinetics and sport massage therapy, believes parents should encourage their children to continue doing workouts at home - even once they go back to school.

“Physical activity is very important for all of us, but especially so for kids and young people,” says Wessels. “In addition to improving their cardiovascular fitness, strengthening their bones and muscles, and reducing the risk of heart disease, creating healthy habits around physical activity from a young age will stay with your kids throughout their lives, setting them up for a healthier future.”

As a parent, you're probably wondering just how much exercise your child needs to stay healthy, as well as how you can help them get enough of it at home.