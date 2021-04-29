News

Redeployment of ‘Earth’s most critical rhino ranger’ is ‘questionable’

Anti-poaching body and DA want to know why ‘irreplaceable’ Don English has been moved from key Kruger zone

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
29 April 2021 - 21:32

Don English has been described as the “most critical rhino ranger on Earth”, but he will not be plying his trade in the country’s rhino poaching hotspot because of a much-questioned staff rotation policy.

The ranger rotation policy at the Kruger National Park, where 245 rhino and 16 elephant were poached in 2020, according to government, (https://www.environment.gov.za/mediarelease/rhinopoaching_sa) has come under scrutiny after English was moved from the reserve’s intensive protection zone (IPZ) for rhinos to another region, where there are fewer numbers of the species...

