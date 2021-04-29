Redeployment of ‘Earth’s most critical rhino ranger’ is ‘questionable’

Anti-poaching body and DA want to know why ‘irreplaceable’ Don English has been moved from key Kruger zone

Don English has been described as the “most critical rhino ranger on Earth”, but he will not be plying his trade in the country’s rhino poaching hotspot because of a much-questioned staff rotation policy.



The ranger rotation policy at the Kruger National Park, where 245 rhino and 16 elephant were poached in 2020, according to government, (https://www.environment.gov.za/mediarelease/rhinopoaching_sa) has come under scrutiny after English was moved from the reserve’s intensive protection zone (IPZ) for rhinos to another region, where there are fewer numbers of the species...