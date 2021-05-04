News

‘A travesty’: Well-run parastatal has to slash staff by half to fund SAA bailout

Devastation as state favours SAA over vital entity. And to add insult, the retrenchments happened on Workers’ Day

Prega Govender Journalist
04 May 2021 - 20:11

A government entity responsible for verifying the authenticity of South African qualifications for employers is retrenching more than half of its staff because of budgetary constraints.

The South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), which had 169 employees, confirmed on Tuesday that it will be retrenching a total of 88 employees, as its new staffing structure could only accommodate 81 posts...

