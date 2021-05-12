Thanks to Denel’s financial implosion, the force may no longer be with us

Ammunition shortages and inadequate maintenance leave SA’s defence capabilities severely compromised

The SA National Defence Force faces the threat of running short of ammunition because of Denel’s crippling financial situation.



A damning letter written by the SA Air Force’s chief director of force development and support, Maj-Gen Setete Malakoane, lays bare just how dire a situation the SANDF faces in terms of maintaining its combat equipment and equipping troops...