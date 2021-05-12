Thanks to Denel’s financial implosion, the force may no longer be with us
Ammunition shortages and inadequate maintenance leave SA’s defence capabilities severely compromised
12 May 2021 - 19:59
The SA National Defence Force faces the threat of running short of ammunition because of Denel’s crippling financial situation.
A damning letter written by the SA Air Force’s chief director of force development and support, Maj-Gen Setete Malakoane, lays bare just how dire a situation the SANDF faces in terms of maintaining its combat equipment and equipping troops...
