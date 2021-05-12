News

Thanks to Denel’s financial implosion, the force may no longer be with us

Ammunition shortages and inadequate maintenance leave SA’s defence capabilities severely compromised

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
12 May 2021 - 19:59

The SA National Defence Force faces the threat of running short of ammunition because of Denel’s crippling financial situation.

A damning letter written by the SA Air Force’s chief director of force development and support, Maj-Gen Setete Malakoane, lays bare just how dire a situation the SANDF faces in terms of maintaining its combat equipment and equipping troops...

