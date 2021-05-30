Decades-long dream comes to fruition for Tafelberg farmers

The landowners finally received title deeds to farmland that was handed over to white World War 2 soldiers

As a child, 60-year-old Grace Dinkwanyane watched her mother toil in the kitchen of a Tafelkop farm in Limpopo as she served the owners of the land.



But decades later, the tables have turned as Dinkwanyane is now a proud co-owner of the very same farm where her mother worked under the ownership of the Jansen family...