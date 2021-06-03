Responsibility or burden? Study weighs in on contentious ‘black tax’

A graduate has found that while most regard it as a family obligation, based on ubuntu, others find it burdensome

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha once said that by not capping financial support of her family, she would hold them back from achieving financial freedom and self-sufficiency.



Comedian and host of the US’s The Daily Show Trevor Noah, however, feels it is his duty to put his brother and cousins through school because of the wealth he has amassed...