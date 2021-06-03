News

Responsibility or burden? Study weighs in on contentious ‘black tax’

A graduate has found that while most regard it as a family obligation, based on ubuntu, others find it burdensome

03 June 2021 - 20:20

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha once said that by not capping financial support of her family, she would hold them back from achieving financial freedom and self-sufficiency.

Comedian and host of the US’s The Daily Show Trevor Noah, however, feels it is his duty to put his brother and cousins through school because of the wealth he has amassed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sour circumstances send young women to sugar daddies, study reveals News
  2. Responsibility or burden? Study weighs in on contentious ‘black tax’ News
  3. Many years on, Mpumalanga’s air quality case is still ... up in the air News
  4. Third wave crashes down amid trauma cases, mistrust and hitches in rollout News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. ANN BERNSTEIN | The cost of corruption runs far deeper than rands and cents Opinion & Analysis
  2. HILARY JOFFE: Tax is at the heart of the Prosus/Naspers share swap Business
  3. Maduna toasts recovery as SAB launches Zenzele 2.0 Business
  4. NICO CLOETE AND FRANÇOIS VAN SCHALKWYK | An avoidable crisis Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANDILE KHUMALO: Rather than bother to refine a key incentive, Treasury ditches ... Business
  6. K.O says ‘black tax’ also affects non-family relationships TshisaLIVE