Paperwork bungle allowed Enock’s death, principal a scapegoat

Parktown head gets his job and salary back as ruling is scathing on Gauteng education department’s failings

Prega Govender Journalist
09 June 2021 - 20:54

An application form by Parktown Boys’ High to the Gauteng education department for permission to undertake an excursion that led to the death of a grade 8 pupil did not reach the district director’s office because it was lying in an intern’s desk drawer.

The intern who “apparently” received the document was on a temporary assignment from another government department...

