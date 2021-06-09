Paperwork bungle allowed Enock’s death, principal a scapegoat

Parktown head gets his job and salary back as ruling is scathing on Gauteng education department’s failings

An application form by Parktown Boys’ High to the Gauteng education department for permission to undertake an excursion that led to the death of a grade 8 pupil did not reach the district director’s office because it was lying in an intern’s desk drawer.



The intern who “apparently” received the document was on a temporary assignment from another government department...