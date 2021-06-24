Gauteng takes virus beating, but Makhura says level 5 not on the cards

‘When you shut down Gauteng, you shut down the economy,’ he said, warning that the peak will be in two weeks

As Gauteng took another Covid-19 third wave battering on Thursday, premier David Makhura said a hard lockdown wasn’t feasible.



“When you shut down Gauteng, you shut down the economy,” he said. “We’ve had to make recommendations and decisions over Covid restrictions which will slow down the pandemic without causing economic harm. It would be populist of me to advise the National [Coronavirus] Command Council (NCCC) to shut down the province. We can avoid a further rise in infections if we all do our part.”..