If you smell someone’s BO in an enclosed space, you’re in dire Covid danger
Experts say taxis are the perfect environment for spreading the virus, and give advice on how to protect oneself
27 June 2021 - 23:06
Put on an extra jersey, open your window and always wear a mask.
That’s the message from the GreenFlag Association, which is researching air quality in minibus taxis, to South African taxi drivers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.