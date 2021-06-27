News

Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste

Tangled in a confusing web of contracts, disputes and mismanagement, SANDF hospitals fall ever more into disrepair

27 June 2021 - 23:06 By Erika Gibson

The upgrades of 1 Military Hospital for R1m in Thaba Tshwane and the military hospitals in Bloemfontein and Cape Town (for R3m and R2m) have been dragging on since 2005.

Not a single one has been completed and yet the defence force is mum on allegations of wastage and corruption...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kinnear murder: Modack stays locked up while cold war unfolds in court News
  2. Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste News
  3. If you smell someone’s BO in an enclosed space, you’re in dire Covid danger News
  4. Pandemic worsens a bad situation for domestic workers News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Thanks to Denel’s financial implosion, the force may no longer be with us News
  2. SA Navy ramps up Moz Channel patrols as insurgents use sea for attacks Africa
  3. DARREN OLIVIER | SANDF, broke and without purpose, marches onward to disaster Opinion & Analysis
  4. SANDF has no budget for life-saving field hospitals News