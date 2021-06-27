Military hospitals lie in intensive care as funds go to waste
Tangled in a confusing web of contracts, disputes and mismanagement, SANDF hospitals fall ever more into disrepair
27 June 2021 - 23:06
The upgrades of 1 Military Hospital for R1m in Thaba Tshwane and the military hospitals in Bloemfontein and Cape Town (for R3m and R2m) have been dragging on since 2005.
Not a single one has been completed and yet the defence force is mum on allegations of wastage and corruption...
