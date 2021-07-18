It’s back to square one for shop owner and the workers she can no longer pay

The businesswoman has lost her shop before she could even make enough profit to repay the loan for the capital

“It’s like back to square one. I have to start from scratch.”



These were the words from a heartbroken Cabi Nkosi, speaking after her shop was looted last week in Nkomo village in Atteridgeville, Tshwane. ..