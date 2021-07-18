News

It’s back to square one for shop owner and the workers she can no longer pay

The businesswoman has lost her shop before she could even make enough profit to repay the loan for the capital

18 July 2021 - 19:03

“It’s like back to square one. I have to start from scratch.”

These were the words from a heartbroken Cabi Nkosi, speaking after her shop was looted last week in Nkomo village in Atteridgeville, Tshwane. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Third wave sees Joburg and Ekurhuleni ambulance services in shambles News
  2. ‘Whose eyes are they going to test?’ optician asks after looters nab equipment News
  3. It’s back to square one for shop owner and the workers she can no longer pay News
  4. Health in your pocket: consultations, sharing medical files, all on your phone News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...

Related articles

  1. As the wave of looting wanes, a tsunami of Covid looms: Abdool Karim News
  2. WATCH | 'I couldn't leave her behind' — Mother speaks after throwing baby to ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'They saved the whole shop with cooking oil!': But three centres lost ... Consumer Live
  4. LISTEN | We would have died to save them, say taxi drivers who defended fun fair News
  5. SA FIGHTS BACK | Meet the ‘amazing, inspirational’ woman behind post-looting ... News