It’s back to square one for shop owner and the workers she can no longer pay
The businesswoman has lost her shop before she could even make enough profit to repay the loan for the capital
18 July 2021 - 19:03
“It’s like back to square one. I have to start from scratch.”
These were the words from a heartbroken Cabi Nkosi, speaking after her shop was looted last week in Nkomo village in Atteridgeville, Tshwane. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.