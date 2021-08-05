LISTEN | Sunrise for SA travel industry as foreign airlines resume flights
Rapid Covid-19 tests offered at OR Tambo International Airport
05 August 2021 - 19:56
SA’s hard-pressed travel industry is inching towards recovery as foreign airlines resume flights to the country and rapid Covid-19 tests become available at airports.
In what is likely to be a boon to travellers needing quick Covid-19 tests, local biotech firm Next Pathology has set up a centre offering rapid PCR tests at OR Tambo International Airport from Thursday...
