Dope decision for pupils suspended from hostel for smoking pot
A Worcester school has had to overturn its hostel body’s decision to evict the boys, which it did during curfew
22 August 2021 - 18:46
A Western Cape school has been forced to overturn its decision to suspend five boys from hostel for smoking marijuana after a recommendation by the provincial education department.
The hostel management committee of Drostdy Technical High School in Worcester slapped the Grade 8 pupils with suspensions, three of them permanently because of past transgressions, on June 9...
