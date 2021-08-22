Dope decision for pupils suspended from hostel for smoking pot

A Worcester school has had to overturn its hostel body’s decision to evict the boys, which it did during curfew

A Western Cape school has been forced to overturn its decision to suspend five boys from hostel for smoking marijuana after a recommendation by the provincial education department.



The hostel management committee of Drostdy Technical High School in Worcester slapped the Grade 8 pupils with suspensions, three of them permanently because of past transgressions, on June 9...