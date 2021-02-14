'I became a thief': Xanax addiction on the rise in schools
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Each time shy teenager Jonah* popped a Xanax pill he transformed into a super-confident, fearless, cool kid. But his addiction, which started when he was 13, eventually turned him into a liar, and a paranoid, violent thief.
The pill, prescribed to treat anxiety, is seemingly becoming the drug of choice among South African youngsters, some as young as 12. Much like a line from hip-hop hit song Sicko Mode, they believe it's "cool" and trendy to be "popping half a Xan and being out like a light"...
