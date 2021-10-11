Gone to the frogs: tiny amphibians make for big find

This discovery appears to show a previously unknown subpopulation, making it only the fifth left in the world

University of Stellenbosch student Oliver Angus has made a rare and unexpected discovery of a critically endangered micro-frog species in the Western Cape.



This discovery at the Nuwejaars wetlands appears to show a previously unknown subpopulation, making it only the fifth left in the world...