Gone to the frogs: tiny amphibians make for big find

This discovery appears to show a previously unknown subpopulation, making it only the fifth left in the world

11 October 2021 - 19:35

University of Stellenbosch student Oliver Angus has made a rare and unexpected discovery of a critically endangered micro-frog species in the Western Cape.

This discovery at the Nuwejaars wetlands appears to show a previously unknown subpopulation, making it only the fifth left in the world...

