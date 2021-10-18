Mix-and-matching vaccines is a life-saving cocktail, says new report

The ghost of the AstraZeneca controversy will haunt SA for some time, and it’s become more relevant as research suggests one dose of AZ followed by a second dose of an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer is even more potent than two doses of AZ.

The research paper, just published in The Lancet Regional Health — Europe, has major implications for vaccine policies around the world.

It tells us, with hindsight, if SA had rolled out the first doses of AstraZeneca instead of selling them, and had then switched to the Pfizer vaccine which is now so readily available, thousands of lives could have been saved.