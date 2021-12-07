What the vaccine mandate task team could consider

Social scientists at the University of the Western Australia trawled the global headlines and came up with this list of possible Covid-19 vaccine mandates:

Government mandates

Forced vaccination: Some jurisdictions require vaccination in specific scenarios, and public health authorities occasionally invoke this tool without enforcing it.

Criminalised non-vaccination: Greece and Indonesia are imposing fines on people who refuse a Covid-19 vaccine.

Withholding financial benefits: Australia is the only country to remove financial entitlements from unvaccinated families but this policy has not been expanded to cover Covid-19 vaccines. Indonesia recently permitted local governments to enact sanctions such as “delays or suspension of social aids, or delays or suspension of access to public services” for those who do not receive a Covid-19 vaccine.