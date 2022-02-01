The heat is on: SAPS spokesperson turns his aim on police stations in KZN

Renowned for defending the badge and the blue uniform to the hilt, now former national police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo has taken up a new calling within the SAPS — ensuring KwaZulu-Natal’s policing units and stations comply with standing regulations and that complaints against them are dealt with effectively.

“It was time for a move. I have been in the police for 36 years and doing communication, which includes marketing the SAPS and security in SA, for 29 years,” said Naidoo.

Naidoo, who has been replaced by Maj-Gen Mathapelo Peters as national police spokesperson, began his new post as provincial head of inspections on Tuesday.

He said it was time the “youngsters within the communication section, who are highly competent people, get an opportunity to shine”.

“For everyone a time comes when they must move on. If you don’t, your colleagues will not get an opportunity to develop and grow,” he said.