Danish study finds it is ‘rare’ to be reinfected with Omicron subvariants

Getting infected twice with two different Omicron Covid-19 subvariants is possible, but rarely happens, a Danish study has found.

In Denmark, a more infectious sublineage of the Omicron variant known as BA.2 has quickly dethroned the “original” BA.1 variant, which is the most common worldwide, but it remains unclear whether a person can be infected by both variants.

A new study led by researchers at Denmark’s top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut, shows people infected with BA.1 can get infected with BA.2 shortly afterwards, but it is a rare occurrence.

“We provide evidence that Omicron BA.2 reinfections are rare but can occur relatively shortly after a BA.1 infection,” the study authors said.