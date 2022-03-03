TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

Wearing masks outdoors makes ‘no sense’ any more

Experts say a more common-sense approach is needed as SA passes two-year mark since first Covid-19 case

It may be time for South Africans to ditch wearing masks outdoors, where the possibility of contracting Covid-19 is relatively low compared with indoor spaces.



So say health experts who participated in a webinar titled “Covid-19: What’s Next?”, hosted by the University of KZN’s health sciences department this week...