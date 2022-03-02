‘Like five stages of grief’: medics hold out for Charlotte Maxeke’s reopening

After the fire, Essa was first deployed to Helen Joseph Hospital, where he carried on working as an emergency room doctor.

But as the pandemic wore on and Charlotte Maxeke’s reopening date was pushed out, he was soon sent to other hospitals in the province as they grappled with staff shortages.

The closure of the 2,000-bed hospital, Gauteng’s largest, saw patients being redirected to other hospitals that were soon struggling to cope with the influx of patients.

Community health care in the city had subsequently fallen on Helen Joseph and Hillbrow hospitals, said Essa, adding that on one occasion he and other doctors had been roped in to help move beds and critically needed medical apparatus from Charlotte Maxeke to the community health centre in Hillbrow.

Along with the extra travelling to far-flung hospitals, the deployments meant that medical personnel rarely worked with their colleagues with whom they had built up trust and understanding.