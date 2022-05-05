Got your back: SA spreads wings for spinal cord injury research

Runners, athletes and wheelchair racers from across the world take part in a race in which the finish line chases you

From Sandton to Slovenia, thousands of runners will take to the road this Sunday in the annual Wings for Life World Run, including Sandile Mkhize, who broke his back in a motorbike crash, and Brandon Beack, who broke his neck during practice as a 16-year-old gymnast...