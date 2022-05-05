Got your back: SA spreads wings for spinal cord injury research
Runners, athletes and wheelchair racers from across the world take part in a race in which the finish line chases you
05 May 2022 - 20:12
From Sandton to Slovenia, thousands of runners will take to the road this Sunday in the annual Wings for Life World Run, including Sandile Mkhize, who broke his back in a motorbike crash, and Brandon Beack, who broke his neck during practice as a 16-year-old gymnast...
