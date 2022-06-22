From top to bottom: why is SA the most unequal country?
Close the wealth gap and deal with government, say poverty experts
22 June 2022 - 23:04
SA is the most unequal country on Earth because of its poor quality education, huge spending on social upliftment projects yielding poor results and a corrupt leadership that has mismanaged the country without being held to account...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.