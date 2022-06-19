×

News

Violence, hunger, despair take heavy toll on SA kids

Latest report from UCT’s Children’s Institute says mental health of children is a particular concern

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
19 June 2022 - 00:00

Violence and hunger are having a profound effect on the mental health of young people and an urgent response is needed before the next generation falls apart...

