Gold thread links ‘Isis funder’ to US-sanctioned businessman
Durban’s Nufael Akbar and Farhad Hoomer admit their gold-trading companies did business with each other
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By ARON HYMAN, TANKISO MAKHETHA, ORRIN SINGH and and SAKHISENI NXUMALO
Controversial Durban businessman and alleged Isis financier Farhad Hoomer received money through “gold trading” transactions from Durban’s Nufael Akbar who was sanctioned this week by the US Treasury. ..
