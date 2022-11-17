Startled neighbours abuzz after ‘Israeli mobster’ takedown in posh Bryanston
Several residents woken at about 3am by gunshots coming from usually ‘very quiet’ property
17 November 2022 - 14:13 By Orrin SIngh and Phathu Luvhengo
At 3am on Thursday morning on a leafy street in the plush suburb of Bryanston in northern Johannesburg, members of Interpol SA, the special task force and crime intelligence pounced on an international fugitive who has been on Interpol's red-notice wanted list since 2015...
