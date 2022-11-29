Convict who refused to lie wins her fight to become an attorney
Bitter and resentful when she went to prison, the 49-year-old began her four-year battle as soon as she went on parole
29 November 2022 - 20:34
Twenty-one years after her signature on a cheque led to a theft conviction and a prison sentence, Alina Mhlekwa has achieved her dream of becoming an attorney...
Convict who refused to lie wins her fight to become an attorney
Bitter and resentful when she went to prison, the 49-year-old began her four-year battle as soon as she went on parole
Twenty-one years after her signature on a cheque led to a theft conviction and a prison sentence, Alina Mhlekwa has achieved her dream of becoming an attorney...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos