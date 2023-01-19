Let’s look at cities rather than just countries as we stare down the climate crisis
Experts argue that measuring total carbon emissions of a country ‘doesn't always paint the most accurate picture’
19 January 2023 - 22:13
Much has been made of the carbon emissions of each country, but with the burgeoning climate crisis, it’s important to look more closely at the map and focus on localised areas — especially cities...
Let’s look at cities rather than just countries as we stare down the climate crisis
Experts argue that measuring total carbon emissions of a country ‘doesn't always paint the most accurate picture’
Much has been made of the carbon emissions of each country, but with the burgeoning climate crisis, it’s important to look more closely at the map and focus on localised areas — especially cities...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos