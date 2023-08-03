News

Taxi industry introduces an electronic fare collection system

NTA wants to rollout the system across all nine province to improve profitability

03 August 2023 - 21:21 By Penwell Dlamini

The National Taxi Alliance is introducing a cashless fare collection system for the first time, which will enable commuters to use their bank cards to pay for trips without having to carry cash...

