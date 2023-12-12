Partying with a purpose — one way to celebrate while doing good
Rise Against Hunger Africa’s quest to feed children under six, while uplifting ECD centres across the country
12 December 2023 - 21:34
Standing around tables equipped with scales, funnels, plastic bags, containers of dried food stuffs and vitamin sachets, employees wearing red hairnets and plastic gloves bop to loud music pumping through the large warehouse as they enjoy a rather different kind of end-of-year celebration. ..
