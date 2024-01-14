FOB
SA and Israel engage in lawfare at ICJ, but outcome of legal standoff is still unclear
This week, in a case that captured the world’s attention, South Africa and Israel faced off at the International Court of Justice, with SA charging the latter with genocide in Gaza. Sunday Times legal correspondent Franny Rabkin, who attended the proceedings, dissects the issues
14 January 2024 - 00:04
The crime of genocide “stands alone amongst the violations of international law as the epitome and zenith of evil”, said Malcolm Shaw KC, counsel for Israel, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) this week...
