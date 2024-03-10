Gauteng health MEC not guilty of medical negligence, rules SCA
Mother loses damages claim for son born with cerebral palsy
10 March 2024 - 21:06
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has overruled a full bench of the Johannesburg high court, finding that the Gauteng heath and social welfare MEC is not liable for damages suffered by a baby who suffered a brain injury at birth. ..
