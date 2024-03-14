Cops ordered to show evidence they did ballistic tests on thousands of guns destroyed
Agri Initiative gets court order for proof within 30 days that proper testing was done on 50,903 guns before they were destroyed
14 March 2024 - 21:51
The Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) has won a court order instructing the police, minister of safety & security and national deputy information officer of the SAPS to produce a proper record of the 50,903 firearms destroyed between July 8 2021 and March 10 2022. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.