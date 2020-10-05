Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | To stop school violence, the state must stop being reactive and start being proactive

The government and education department must put systems in place to stop the rot before it starts

05 October 2020 - 19:25

Can schools and pupils catch a break already!

With the Covid-19 pandemic all but destroying the academic year and the all-important matric exams a little more than a month away, the last thing any school needs is more disruptions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | To stop school violence, the state must stop being reactive and ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The only thing ANC cadres are busy with is Survé-ing their own ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The promise of kept promises gives SA some hope Opinion & Analysis
  4. Shack tactics: Covid-hit townships need a leg-up, not more red tape Opinion & Analysis
  5. Gadzooks! Millennials bereft of bonking and bamboozling is a jolly shame Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | The promise of kept promises gives SA some hope Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Make the academic year count for the teachers who sacrificed so much Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The BEE tenderpreneur crackdown is heartening, but it’s just the ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Covid is not just airborne but idiot-borne. Don’t be an idiot Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Our blood-stained heritage is a badge of shame Opinion & Analysis
  6. EDITORIAL | The rap on the knuckles for Mapisa-Nqakula just doesn’t cut it Opinion & Analysis
X