EDITORIAL | It’s everywhere, but we must never forget how disgusting corruption is
It might be time for a new word to describe malfeasance in SA, because ‘corruption’ has lost its oomph
13 October 2020 - 19:53
“The latest corruption scandal to hit SA” has become a cliché of the highest order.
By the time this editorial appears, the case in point might already have been eclipsed by another disgrace...
