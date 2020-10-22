EDITORIAL | World’s ‘largest free-trade area’ is nothing without action, so get to it, Africa
The gains from intra-Africa trade are expected to be notable, particularly for protest-hit Nigeria and its young people
22 October 2020 - 19:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the chairperson of the African Union (AU), on Thursday called on the Nigerian government to respect human rights and the rule of law, as protests in the West African nation spiralled out of control.
“As we meet here,” he said — with “here” being a midyear meeting of the AU, the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms — “we are deeply concerned about the violence that has taken place in recent days in Lagos in the Federal Republic of Nigeria...
