EDITORIAL | The education department is failing our children and SA’s future

First schools were told to up the marks of grades 4 to 9. Now ill-equipped pupils in grades 1 to 3 will be promoted

It does not require much thought to realise that if the first six years of a child’s life are the bedrock on which their development is built, the foundation phase of their education should follow the same trend.



Instead, the department of basic education pursues a different plan — push children in grades 1 to 3 to the next phase, even if they have not mastered basic numeracy and literacy skills...