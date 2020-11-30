Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | The education department is failing our children and SA’s future

First schools were told to up the marks of grades 4 to 9. Now ill-equipped pupils in grades 1 to 3 will be promoted

30 November 2020 - 19:51

It does not require much thought to realise that if the first six years of a child’s life are the bedrock on which their development is built, the foundation phase of their education should follow the same trend.

Instead, the department of basic education pursues a different plan — push children in grades 1 to 3 to the next phase, even if they have not mastered basic numeracy and literacy skills...

