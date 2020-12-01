EDITORIAL | Lungisa’s short stroll to freedom sends the wrong message

The former ANC councillor’s claim to being a political prisoner hangs on the thinnest of threads

Andile Lungisa was released from prison on Tuesday after spending just 75 days of a two-year sentence behind bars. He was convicted of aggravated assault for smashing a glass jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser in the Nelson Mandela Metro council chambers.



Despite the nature of the offence, the 41-year-old member of the Jacob Zuma-aligned radical economic transformation faction told a press conference at a hotel in the city that he was a “political prisoner”...