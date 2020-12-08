EDITORIAL | What more Rage advice do we need?

The experts have said it, and the numbers are there for all to see

It would be “criminal and utterly irresponsible” to allow matric Rage parties to go ahead. This was the warning from leading medical expert Shabir Madhi three weeks ago. He called for a ban of this rite of passage that marks the end of a school career. For many of the youngsters on the brink of adulthood, it’s a non-stop socialising fest crammed with drinking, dancing and music.



Fast-forward to Tuesday: Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has the province’s contact-tracing teams “working round the clock” to find 1,300 pupils who attended Rage in Ballito and Umhlanga. These are 1,300 people who travelled back to Gauteng, either by plane or car, coming into contact with countless other people. ..