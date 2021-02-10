TOM EATON | Duarte’s latest diatribe proves one thing, that the ANC must go

As long as the ANC continues to place people like Jessie Duarte in positions of power, this country has no future

On Tuesday, ANC carnival barker Jessie Duarte wrote a thing in the Daily Maverick.



I would use a more specific word if I could. But I’m not really sure what you’d call it, other than a noxious excrescence that didn’t so much scroll across my screen as ooze down it, attracting flies. ..