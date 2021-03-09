WILLIAM GUMEDE | A library changed my life, and books can still change our world

Why libraries still matter and how township gangs teased me about reading

An encounter with a mobile township library as a nine-year old in 1979 in our informal settlement on the Cape Flats was a dramatic turning point for me. It transformed my life for good, forever.



Everything changed for me when I saw one of my friends, a few years older than me, leaving their shack with a plastic bag that appeared filled with books...