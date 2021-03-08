Books

FREE | Read 'Sunday Times Storytime: SA Stories for Children'

08 March 2021 - 10:07 By Mila de Villiers
The cover of the 'Sunday Times' children's book.
The cover of the 'Sunday Times' children's book.
Image: Supplied

Introducing children to stories and books at a young age plays a pivotal role in encouraging and nurturing a lifelong love of reading and curiosity, also inspiring imagination.

Storytime: South African Stories for Children, recently published by local NPO Book Dash, consists of 64 pages and four delightfully illustrated tales that will enchant three- to-six-year-olds and their parents alike.

There's a chicken who wants to learn how to fly; a young boy gardening with his grandfather; a little girl and her appreciation for bedtime stories; and a spotted hyena who - gasp! – has lost his voice.

Happy paging!

Page through our e-book below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

RELATED ARTICLES

Do your bit to bring the joy of reading to the kids who need it most

'Storytime: South African Stories for Children', published by Book Dash, consists of four delightfully illustrated tales, and we're offering 10 ...
Books
1 day ago

Q&A with children’s author Ken Wilson-Max

"Even today my inspiration is the same as it was then: tell it from the African perspective."
Books
5 months ago

Young bibliophile Nosipho Nkosi reviews 'Bau and the Baobab'

"This book is important because it teaches children about local animals."
Books
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Bring the joy of reading to kids who need it most News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Corruption began with the Zuptas? 'Rogues' Gallery' sets record straight on ... Non-Fiction
  4. A whodunit from the heart News
  5. Hoe om ’n heel vis oop te braai – laat waai met Jan Braai! Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery