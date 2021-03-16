TONY LEON | The simple fact is that the ANC has been in power too long

It’s been frequently proven that lengthy incumbencies lead to parties imploding. The pity is that SA citizens are the losers

A famous historian archly observed that “the wheel of history is often turned by the god of irony”. We have no shortage of examples of this fundamental truth.



Joel Netshitenzhe, regarded as the reigning intellect of the governing party here, popularised the adage, “the sins of incumbency”...