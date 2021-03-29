WILLIAM GUMEDE | We simply can’t let Zuma be a law unto himself

The ex-president’s stance is threatening SA’s democracy and everything Nelson Mandela believed in

SA’s Constitutional Court is now the last line of defence in preventing the breakdown of SA’s hard-won constitutional system, for which so many gave their lives.



It stands between SA’s full plunge into becoming a typical postcolonial African failed state, whereby the phenomenon of two classes of citizens becomes entrenched...