Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Bravo to the comrades who booed for their supper

Were there auditions? How many gave their best boo to arrive at those final 10, if not 15, performers at Zuma’s court appearance?

Tom Eaton Columnist
19 May 2021 - 20:00

The message from the rent-a-crowd outside the Pietermaritzburg high court was loud and clear: Jacob Zuma will always be their boo (yes, I know that’s a stale throwback to the early 2000s, but so is Zuma, so let’s call it even).

Local ANC apparatchiks, however, aren’t buying it. Provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli and provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala are booed but unbowed, and have put the fiasco outside the Pietermaritzburg court firmly at the feet of a particular favourite of politicians around the world: unknown agitators from Elsewhere, or in this case, the Free State and Mpumalanga...

  TOM EATON | Bravo to the comrades who booed for their supper
