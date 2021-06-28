No wrong questions, but JSC hearings need a standard

Hearings of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in April were an unedifying spectacle, as Ziyad Motala correctly points out in “Casac wrong to think political values can be removed from judicial appointments” in the Sunday Times on June 20.

He suggests that, though the questioning was indeed horrible, it did not rise to the level of being challengeable in a court. He suggests politics is the answer to an essentially political process, and proposes trying to persuade the president to reject the nominees or making a case to the political actors to reconstitute the JSC.

The president has no power to reject the nominees of the JSC in most cases, and absent the politicians taking the lead, the court application by the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) is the only game in town that squarely addresses the mess that unfolded on the chief justice’s watch.