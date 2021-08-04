Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Now we’re talking business: government’s forgotten partner in crime

We’ve been trained in SA to draw a neat line between the state on the one hand and the private sector on the other

Tom Eaton Columnist
04 August 2021 - 19:48

The revelation that Zweli Mkhize’s wife allegedly ploughed R1m of Digital Vibes loot into two beauty salons has been treated as a minor, and therefore transitory, scandal. Which is a pity, since it offers an almost perfect example of what the kids call a “teachable moment”.

According to the report by the Scorpio investigative team, Sthoko Mkhize ploughed R650,000 into a Tammy Taylor Nails franchise in Pietermaritzburg and another R446,000 into a new salon called Gold Ace Cuts and Curls...

