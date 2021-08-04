TOM EATON | Now we’re talking business: government’s forgotten partner in crime

We’ve been trained in SA to draw a neat line between the state on the one hand and the private sector on the other

The revelation that Zweli Mkhize’s wife allegedly ploughed R1m of Digital Vibes loot into two beauty salons has been treated as a minor, and therefore transitory, scandal. Which is a pity, since it offers an almost perfect example of what the kids call a “teachable moment”.



According to the report by the Scorpio investigative team, Sthoko Mkhize ploughed R650,000 into a Tammy Taylor Nails franchise in Pietermaritzburg and another R446,000 into a new salon called Gold Ace Cuts and Curls...